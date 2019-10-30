PG&E Judge Mulls Limited Atty Gag In Tubbs Fire Case

Law360, San Francisco (October 30, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Wednesday she'd consider a narrow order limiting attorneys for both the Tubbs Fire victims and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. from commenting to the media after the utility argued that opposing counsel were threatening the fairness of an impending trial over liability for the massive wildfire. “I’m not taking away anyone’s First Amendment rights,” San Francisco Superior Court Judge Teri L. Jackson said Wednesday, emphasizing that any potential order she considers would only limit counsel and parties in the case from discussing the specific evidence in the Tubbs Fire case. Judge Jackson made clear that she would...

