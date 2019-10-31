Gambling Co. Says Tribe Must Pay Up In $5M Casino Fight

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A gambling company that has accused members of the Pinoleville Pomo Nation of duping it into investing $5.38 million in a sham casino project pressed a California federal court Wednesday to grant it a win on its breach of contract claim. JW Gaming Development LLC says that under the terms of the $5.38 million promissory note, the California tribe agreed to "immediately repay JW Gaming from all of its available revenues if the tribe failed to open a casino by July 10, 2015." But the tribe did not open the casino and has not made an effort to repay the loan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS