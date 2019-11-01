API Says Offshore Drilling Suit Belongs In La., Not Calif.

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The American Petroleum Institute, echoing past federal government arguments, urged a California federal judge to move a due process violation suit about offshore drilling regulations from California to Louisiana, arguing the southeastern state should decide the case because it has more at stake in it. As the epicenter of offshore drilling, Louisiana's Eastern District would be affected the most by any decision in the suit brought by the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and six other environmental groups against the U.S. Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the API argued in a motion...

