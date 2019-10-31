Insurer Beats Fraud Claim In NJ Roofer's Injury Suit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge dismissed an injured construction worker’s fraud claim against an insurer seeking to dodge coverage for a roofing accident, ruling Thursday that the worker hasn’t shown he has standing to make the allegation. Everton Melo’s assertion that he’s a third-party beneficiary of a policy between the site’s manager, Berlin Builders Inc., and Canopius US Insurance Inc. doesn’t have anything to do with his claim that the insurer misrepresented the terms of the policy coverage, U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman ruled. Melo alleged that Berlin Builders relied upon the notion that the policy included coverage for construction...

