Colo. CBD Co. Accuses Reporter Of Defamation

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Colorado CBD manufacturer Folium Biosciences has filed a New York federal complaint accusing a journalist of defaming the company through her reporting in a deliberate attempt to sabotage the business. Whole Hemp Co., which does business as Folium and bills itself as the largest vertically integrated manufacturer of hemp-derived cannabidiol oil in North America, said in the Wednesday filing that freelance finance reporter Teri Buhl was a “paid shill and hack writer” who was commissioned by disgruntled former Folium employees to publish material smearing the company and its CEO and founder, Kashif Shan. The complaint alleges that an article Buhl filed...

