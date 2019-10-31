Blue Cross Parent Sued Over Strict Mental Health Care Vetting

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The national insurer Health Care Services Corp. uses stricter criteria than generally accepted standards when determining the medical necessity of residential mental health and substance use treatment, causing insureds to pay for those services instead, policyholders claim in complaint filed Thursday in Illinois federal court. HCSC, whose subsidiaries include Blue Cross Blue Shield plan providers in five states, is accused of using clinical guidelines that place an improper focus on treatment for more short-term behavioral health symptoms and conditions while minimizing the relevance of symptoms and conditions that are more long term. Illinois resident Pamela Smith says in the proposed class action...

