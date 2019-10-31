ACLU Sues Feds Seeking Info On Facial Recognition Tech

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union hit the federal government with a suit Thursday in Massachusetts, saying it has been deprived of public records detailing how authorities use facial recognition and other "highly invasive" tracking technologies. The complaint — which names as defendants the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration — comes after the ACLU says it sent a Freedom of Information Act records request to the government in January. The agencies ignored that request, according to the suit, so the nonprofit organization is turning to the courts to try to find out how the government is using face recognition...

