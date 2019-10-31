State Dept. Approves $115M Helicopter Sale To Croatia

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State approved a $115 million sale of two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Croatia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced. The DSCA, part of the U.S. Department of Defense, said Wednesday the Foreign Military Sale will see the Croatian government pick up two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, as well as related equipment requested by Croatia, including radios, spare and repair parts, night vision devices, and training devices. "The sale of these UH-60 helicopters to Croatia will significantly increase its capability to provide troop lift, border security, counterterrorism, medical evacuation, search and rescue, re-supply/external lift, and combat support," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS