Estefan Eatery Can't Revive $2.4M Coverage Bid At 11th Circ.

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Cuban-American singers Gloria and Emilio Estefan can't claim $2.4 million in collapse insurance for foundation problems at their Miami Beach restaurant after the Eleventh Circuit found Thursday that rot problems were known in advance and weren't abrupt enough to trigger coverage. The court affirmed a Florida federal court's ruling in favor of Great American Insurance Co., finding that only abrupt collapses were covered by the policy. The gradual rotting of a key support beam at Larios on the Beach that required the restaurant to close for renovations didn't fit the bill, especially because the owners knew of rotting elsewhere, the three-judge...

