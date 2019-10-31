NLRB OKs Arbitration Pacts Imposed After Class Suits

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a construction company legally adopted a mandatory arbitration policy that forces workers to forgo class actions in response to employees lodging a wage-and-hour class suit. A three-member NLRB panel made up of Chairman John Ring and members Marvin Kaplan and Bill Emanuel on Wednesday dismissed an unfair labor practice complaint against Tarlton and Son Inc. alleging it violated the National Labor Relations Act when it started making workers sign agreements that forced them to individually arbitrate workplace disputes after three of its workers sued the company for allegedly shorting them on pay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS