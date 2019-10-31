NJ Judge Won't Revive $45M Patent Verdict Against LG

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Maxell and Mondis Technology on Thursday failed to convince a New Jersey federal judge to reconsider his ruling vacating a $45 million jury verdict against LG over claims the electronics giant infringed a Mondis patent related to plug-and-play technology for television displays, as the jurist found the companies were rehashing prior arguments. U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler denied the companies’ bid for reconsideration of his Sept. 24 opinion finding that the damages were calculated incorrectly, saying Maxell and Mondis failed to meet the criteria in the Third Circuit for such motions. Those standards require them to show at least one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS