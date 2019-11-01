Rapper Cam'ron Settles Copyright Suit Over Iconic Harlem Pic

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A photographer widely known for his photos depicting the black experience in America has agreed to settle a copyright lawsuit against rapper Cam'ron, resolving accusations that the rap artist ripped off his iconic photo of 1980s Harlem. The settlement closes the book on a case lodged by Ellis Reed and his agency Magnum Photos International Inc. accusing Cameron "Cam'ron" Giles of plastering a black-and-white photo taken by Reed in 1987 on the cover of Giles' album and other merchandise. Alhough details of the agreement were not immediately available, U.S. District Judge G. Koeltl said in an order Thursday that he was discontinuing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS