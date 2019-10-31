Calif. Court Affirms $13M Asbestos Verdict Against Tyson Unit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court affirmed a $13 million verdict in a suit accusing Tyson Foods Inc. unit Hillshire Brands Co. of negligently allowing a resident of a company town to be exposed to asbestos for years, leading to his death. The court said in Wednesday’s order that a jury could reasonably find evidence showing Mark Lopez experienced both direct and secondary exposure while his father worked at a factory where the mineral fiber was present, rejecting the company’s arguments that he was not exposed to asbestos or foreseeably at risk of harm. Judge Henry E. Needham Jr., writing for the panel,...

