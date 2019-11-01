Justices Asked To Review Fight Over Cellphone Warning

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Pacific Legal Foundation has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a wireless industry group's challenge to a Berkeley, California, ordinance requiring cellphone retailers to warn consumers about radiation risks, telling the high court that the measure violates the First Amendment and could harm consumers. CTIA-The Wireless Association has petitioned the justices to hear the case after the Ninth Circuit ruled against the trade group for the second time. The Ninth Circuit said the city's interest in furthering public health and safety was significant enough to justify the ordinance. In an amicus brief filed Wednesday in support CTIA, the Pacific Legal Foundation,...

