Firm Sues Alleged Sex Trafficker Over Litigation Tactics

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A litigation law firm whose clients have accused a money manager of orchestrating a sex trafficking ring has sued the manager in New York state court for allegedly attacking the firm by abusing the legal process. Balestriere PLLC, which does business as Balestriere Fariello, contends that Howard Rubin and his law firm, McFerrin-Clancy PLLC, have sought to inflict economic and other harms on the firm by abusing the legal process to an extent "outside the normal contemplation of litigation," according to the complaint filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court. Balestriere Fariello contends that Rubin stepped over the line through actions such as his alleged...

