Frost Brown Lands Former Federal Contractors' GC

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- Frost Brown Todd LLC has gained a member with 20 years of in-house and general counsel experience working mainly on government contracts for its Pittsburgh office, the firm has announced. Lauren Wylie, who was most recently general counsel to CB&I Areva MOX Services LLC, a joint venture with a government contract for a plant to reprocess weapons-grade plutonium into fuel rods for nuclear power plants, joined the firm last month, according to an Oct. 31 announcement. She said she had worked with attorneys from Frost Brown as her outside counsel on litigation. As the government canceled the project and it wound...

