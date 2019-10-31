WeWork, Ex-CEO Biased Vs. Pregnant Women, EEOC Told

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The former chief of staff to ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann on Thursday accused him and the company of sex discrimination, alleging that after going on maternity leave she was demoted and replaced by a better-paid man, and then fired for complaining. Medina Bardhi detailed her allegations in a charge filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, asking the workplace discrimination watchdog to investigate whether the firm, which recently jettisoned Neumann after a failed initial public offering, violated federal law by sidelining and underpaying a class of women. Bardhi's charge focuses on her own experience, but she also alleges the company...

