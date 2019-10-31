CrossFit Dropped From Insurer's Suit Over Athlete’s Death

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday dropped CrossFit Inc. from a suit by Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. claiming it had no duty to cover the company’s defense against allegations that CrossFit was responsible for an athlete’s death during a competition. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel dismissed claims against CrossFit without prejudice, citing a joint stipulation filed last week by CrossFit, Philadelphia Indemnity and SealFit Inc., which promoted the event, agreeing to dismiss CrossFit from the case. According to that stipulation, Philadelphia Indemnity and CrossFit reached a settlement in the suit. The terms of that settlement were not available...

