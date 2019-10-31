'Columbo' Writers Get $70M From Universal For Missed Profits

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A California judge entered a judgment Thursday in favor of the creators of the long-running whodunit series "Columbo," starring Peter Falk, for $70 million after a three-phase trial showed Universal City Studios didn't share all the show's profits like it had agreed to do when the show first aired. In a nine-page order, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr. entered a judgment in favor of Foxcroft Productions Inc. and Fairmount Productions Inc., the loan-out companies of "Columbo" creators and writers William Link and Richard Levinson. The companies will each receive about $35 million. In 1971, Foxcroft, Fairmount and...

