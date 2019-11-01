Strip Club Must Face Disputed Dancer's Wage Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused a strip club's bid to toss a purported former exotic dancer's wage-and-hour suit, despite the club's insistence that the woman wasn't an employee but rather a customer who got kicked out twice for disorderly conduct. U.S. District Court Judge Marcia G. Cooke on Thursday denied Club Pink Champagne and Showgirls' renewed motion to drop Kia Montgomery's suit, saying in her one-page order only that she had reviewed the club's motion, the record, relevant legal authorities and the parties' arguments at a Wednesday hearing before making her decision. Montgomery claims the Florida club didn't pay dancers at all...

