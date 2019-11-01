Railway Co. Must Face Suit Over Fingerprint Scanning Data

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. can't use federal interstate commerce laws to escape a proposed class action alleging it breached Illinois' unique biometric privacy law by collecting truck drivers' fingerprints without notice or permission, an Illinois federal court has ruled. The railroad company, which operates a massive network of nearly 400 train lines across North America, had argued that it should be exempt from trucker Richard Rogers' lawsuit because Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, conflicts with three different federal laws that regulate railroad and trucking transportation. But U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Thursday denied that BIPA conflicted, or in some cases had...

