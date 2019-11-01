Judicial Watch Defamation Fight Tossed Over Jurisdiction

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has nixed a defamation suit by conservative legal firebrand Larry Klayman against Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, finding that Fitton did not have sufficient contact with the state for the court to have jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez said in an order Thursday that he agreed with a magistrate judge's recommendation that Fitton's occasional business trips to Florida and a single personal vacation were not enough to establish personal jurisdiction over the Washington, D.C., resident. "Plaintiff has failed to show that defendant committed any tortious acts negligent or intentional in Florida," Judge Martinez wrote. "As...

