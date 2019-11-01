Borrowers Get Cert. In CashCall Usury Suit Over Tribal Ties

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge certified a class of borrowers Thursday who claim that short-term lender CashCall used the sheen of affiliation with a Native American tribe to charge illegally high interest rates. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo certified a class of New Jersey residents who, since 2010, have made payments to CashCall or its subsidiaries on loans originated by nonparty Western Sky Financial LLC, which is owned by a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. The borrower behind the suit, John S. MacDonald, claims that CashCall and its affiliate companies were engaged in an arrangement with Western Sky...

