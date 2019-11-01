Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Disability Nonprofit Owes Ex-CFO Retirement Benefits

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A New York nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities must allow its former chief financial officer to participate in a supplementary pension program, a federal judge has ruled, saying she had a vested interest despite efforts by the nonprofit's board to cut back on executive benefits.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled Thursday that Karen Wegmann was vested in Young Adult Institute Inc.'s Supplemental Pension Plan for Certain Management Employees, or SERP, because the board’s 2005 decision to limit benefits by construing the plan’s terms to require board approval for participation was not a valid amendment.

The judge relied on a recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®