NY Disability Nonprofit Owes Ex-CFO Retirement Benefits

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A New York nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities must allow its former chief financial officer to participate in a supplementary pension program, a federal judge has ruled, saying she had a vested interest despite efforts by the nonprofit's board to cut back on executive benefits. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled Thursday that Karen Wegmann was vested in Young Adult Institute Inc.'s Supplemental Pension Plan for Certain Management Employees, or SERP, because the board’s 2005 decision to limit benefits by construing the plan’s terms to require board approval for participation was not a valid amendment. The judge relied on a recent...

