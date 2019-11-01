Nonprofit Wants Out Of Row Accusing Attys Of Hiking Bills

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit organization that finds legal counsel for military service members has urged a Texas federal court to drop it from a case in which a Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder alleges his attorneys used delaying tactics to drive up his legal bills. Because United American Patriots Inc. simply connected Edward R. Gallagher with attorney Colby Vokey and his firm, without making any promises to pay for any of his legal bills, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas should dismiss the organization from the case, UAP argued Thursday. Gallagher, who was accused of murdering a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS