Strip Club Insurer Fights $5M Award In Drunken Driving Case

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A strip club’s insurer has asked the First Circuit to clear its name after being stuck with a $5.4 million judgment for knowingly mishandling a claim against the club by a dancer who got in a catastrophic drunken-driving accident, arguing it was duped by club employees during its investigation. Capitol Specialty Insurance Co. said in a cross-appeal brief Thursday that it acted in good faith when it closed the book on dancer Kailee Higgins’ claim following its initial investigation after the crash, saying it didn’t learn the sordid details of the case or the enormous liability faced by the club until...

