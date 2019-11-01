Rebranded Weight Watchers Looks To Shed Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The company formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc. sought to shed a putative class action by its investors in New York federal court on Thursday, saying disappointing revenue totals following its attempts to "modernize strategically" in 2018 do not support shareholders' allegations that the company lied to them. The company told Judge William H. Pauley III in its motion to dismiss the consolidated suit that in 2018, it faced a number of challenges — including business competition from the "cultural meme" of the ketogenic diet. Those challenges came at the same time that the company was rebranding by changing its...

