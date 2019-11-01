Fenwick, Cleary Gottlieb Lead Fitbit's $2.1B Sale To Google

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Fenwick-led Fitbit on Friday announced plans to sell itself to Google, advised by Cleary Gottlieb, for $2.1 billion, confirming media reports that the technology giant had bid on the wearable fitness tracker. The deal comes after a handful of media reports earlier this week suggested Google LLC was courting Fitbit Inc. with hopes of adding the wearable fitness tracker to its portfolio. California-based Fitbit, which went public in 2015, said the deal will see Google shell out $7.35 in cash per Fitbit share. "More than 12 years ago, we set an audacious company vision — to make everyone in the world...

