Chat Trick Stymied Compliance, Ex-Forex Trader Tells Jury

Law360, New York (November 1, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Former Citigroup currency trader Christopher Cummins told a Manhattan jury Friday that he joined forces with Akshay Aiyer, a former JPMorgan trader on trial for bid-rigging, to avoid competition in part via online chats that were typed so banks' compliance personnel couldn't search them. Cummins, 53, who pled guilty in 2017, is the first of at least two cooperating witnesses to take the stand against Aiyer, 36, in a criminal trial that opened Thursday before U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl and is expected to last a month. Prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice say Aiyer schemed with other traders...

