Uber’s Legal Costs Should Be Slashed, Say Boston Cabbies

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A group of Boston area taxi companies argued that Uber should only get about ⅕ of the costs it requested after beating the cabbies in a bench trial, claiming Thursday that Uber padded the bill with unsubstantiated or unlawful requests. The cab drivers say Uber Technologies Inc. is, at most, entitled to $64,505.29, about a $237,000 drop from the $301,569.93 the ride-hailing company said it should get after a federal judge ruled that Uber did not violate state laws by operating before formal regulations were passed for the fledgling industry. “First, a prevailing party may only recover certain limited costs, but Uber’s...

