Drain Co. Owner Guilty In Boston Trench Collapse Deaths

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The owner of a drain service company is responsible for the deaths of two workers killed when a trench collapsed and flooded with water at a Boston excavation site in 2016, a Massachusetts judge said Thursday. Judge Mitchell Kaplan found Kevin Otto and his Atlantic Drain Services Inc. guilty of two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of workers Robert Higgins and Kelvin Mattocks and one count of witness intimidation. "The defendants had a responsibility to take measures ensuring the safety of their employees," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "Instead, they flouted those regulations time and...

