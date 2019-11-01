Madden No Help To Capital One Cardholders' Suit, Court Told

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Capital One unit and other entities involved with the bank's credit card securitizations have asked a Brooklyn federal judge to throw out a proposed cardholder class action accusing them of charging excessive interest under New York law, saying the Second Circuit's Madden decision hurts rather than helps the case. In dismissal filings made public on Friday, Capital One Funding LLC, Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust and the trustee for the Capital One Master Trust argued that the New York trio of Capital One cardholders suing them have glossed over important nuance in the 2015 appellate decision in Madden v. Midland...

