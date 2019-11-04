NJ AG To Keep Privacy Pressure On As Breach Reports Drop

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- Data breach reports in New Jersey dipped slightly last year, but the state attorney general's office has no plans to back down when it comes to policing businesses that fail to properly handle or protect consumer data, a top official in the regulator's consumer affairs division told Law360 in an exclusive interview. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal revealed Thursday that 906 data breaches had been reported to state police in 2018, a six percent decrease from the 958 breaches that were disclosed the previous year. But the decline hasn't correlated with a drop off in enforcement activity, with the regulator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS