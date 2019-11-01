Ariz. Tribal Casino Immune To Service Dog Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has tossed a suit claiming a tribal casino refused to allow a customer to bring in her service dog, saying that while Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act applies to tribes, the tribe in this case never gave up its sovereign immunity. Nadia Drake alleges that employees of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's Talking Stick Casino and Resort near Phoenix violated the ADA by denying her entry with a trained service dog that helps her deal with anxiety and stress. She has also brought state law claims for intentional and negligent emotional distress....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS