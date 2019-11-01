Taxation Of Student Athletes: Untangling Law And Policy

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- About a month ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which allows California college athletes to be paid for the use of their image, name and likeness.[1] Other states, including Illinois, have proposed similar legislation. And on Oct. 29, the NCAA caved; though its concession is not entirely clear, it looks like the NCAA has paved the way to allow NCAA athletes to make money off of their image.[2] For some reason, this has provoked backlash by Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. On Twitter, he announced that he plans on introducing legislation that would tax college athletes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS