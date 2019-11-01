NFL Hall Of Fame Fights Class Cert. In Canceled Game Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame is urging an Ohio federal court to deny certification to a proposed class of fans who sued over the cancellation of the 2016 Hall of Fame Game, saying they haven't corrected the issues that made the court reject previous certification attempts. National Football Museum Inc., the corporation behind the Hall of Fame, told the court Thursday that despite the court's concerns about the class definition, whether subclasses are needed, and the damages theory, the fans led by Carmelo Treviso have simply "punted" on the issues, expecting the court to come up with its own answers....

