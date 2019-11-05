Anti-SLAPP Advocates Positive Despite Nixed Appeal In Fla.

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:42 PM EST) -- First Amendment rights advocates were encouraged by a decision from Florida's Fourth District on a state statute that's designed to prevent lawsuits aimed at hindering the exercise of free-speech rights, even though the court rejected an appeal that relied on that law. The issue arose from a case in which former West Palm Beach city commissioner Sharon "Shannon" Materio sued a marketing firm, its principal and an electioneering group for publishing a mailer that suggested she received improper property tax breaks and a federally funded grant intended for low income residents, according to the appellate opinion. Materio contends the mailer, sent...

