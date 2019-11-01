Thrivest Wants Ex-NFLers Thrown In Jail Over Nonpayment

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Thrivest wants the U.S. Marshals to haul in and lock up two retired NFL players who allegedly owe the litigation funder millions from loans tied to the league's landmark concussion settlement, telling a Pennsylvania federal judge that a recent contempt finding and asset freeze have accomplished nothing. In two nearly identical status update letters sent to U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody on Friday, Thrivest's attorney Peter C. Buckley of Fox Rothschild LLP said nothing has changed in the roughly two weeks since she held both players in contempt and froze their assets at Thrivest's behest. Toby Wright has done "nothing...

