AutoZone Says EEOC Can't Tie Firings To Disability Absences

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- AutoZone told an Illinois federal court Friday that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has no evidence that any disabled employees of the auto parts retailer were fired for accumulating “points” for absences or tardiness linked to their disabilities, despite three years of discovery. Seeking summary judgment in a suit accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by terminating employees who took too much time off related to their disabilities, AutoZone called the EEOC’s suit an example of the agency’s “abuse of authority and misuse of taxpayer money” and said the crux of its case — that AutoZone had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS