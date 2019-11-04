Kilpatrick Townsend Guides Tribe In $125M Salish Lodge Buy

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:12 PM EST) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has advised the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe in its $125 million acquisition of the luxury Salish Lodge and Spa near Seattle, the law firm said Friday. The ownership transfer of the Salish Lodge from the Muckleshoot Tribe, along with 45 acres in the Snoqualmie’s traditional territory, including the tribally sacred Snoqualmie Falls, puts a stop to a planned development approved by the city of Snoqualmie in October 2018, the Snoqualmie said. “This purchase represents the Snoqualmie Tribe’s ongoing work to reclaim its traditional lands and will allow the Snoqualmie people to appropriately care for our sacred falls...

