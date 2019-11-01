Disbarred Atty Gets Nearly 6 Years For Robbing Clients, Firm

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A disbarred New York trusts and estates attorney on Friday was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for stealing at least $2 million from his former clients and longtime employer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Albert Hessberg III, 64, pled guilty in May to charges stemming from allegations he stole money entrusted to him by clients, charged clients for work he didn’t do and pocketed payments that should’ve gone to his employer, the Syracuse-based law firm Barclay Damon LLP, prosecutors said. Hessberg worked in Barclay Damon’s Albany office for 37 years, according to a statement from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS