SF Can't Shake Retirement Benefits Discrimination Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- San Francisco must face a proposed class action claiming it unlawfully paid reduced benefits to city workers retiring early due to a disability, a California state appeals court ruled, saying the former employee's suit was timely because each retirement check restarts the clock on her claims. The First Appellate District said Thursday that a lower court improperly tossed Joyce Carroll's Fair Employment and Housing Act suit on the grounds that she didn't file a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing within a year of the city's alleged practice of slashing benefits for disabled retirees. Carroll's disparate treatment and...

