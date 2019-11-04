Ted Cruz Wants Tech Cos.' Immunity Gutted From Trade Deals

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is pushing for the removal of language in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and other pending trade deals that provides technology companies with immunity for third-party content, saying the companies are censoring conservative voices. In a Friday letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Cruz said it would be a "mistake" for any trade agreements to include such protections for social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, especially when members of Congress are "seriously considering" changes to the third-party immunity provisions, which are contained in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Section 230 was crafted years ago to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS