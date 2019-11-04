Google-Fitbit Deal Needs Close Scrutiny, Key House Dem Says

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:42 PM EST) -- The House Democrat overseeing antitrust issues has urged the U.S. government to take a close look at Google’s just-announced $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit, saying the proposed transaction will test enforcers’ will to prevent lopsided concentrations of economic power and protect consumers' personal data. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said shortly after the megadeal was unveiled Friday that Google's unfettered growth continues despite ongoing congressional and federal and state enforcement scrutiny over the company's reach in the high-tech marketplace. Google LLC’s purchase of the wearable technology company would also make it an even more powerful collector of U.S. consumers’ data, argued Cicilline, who...

