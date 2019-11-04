DJ Injured At Netherlands Festival Wins $12.6M Arbitral Award

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge confirmed a $12.6 million arbitral award issued to a German DJ who fell through a hole in the stage at a 2016 festival in the Netherlands, telling a Dutch concert promoter that it must pay both the man and his company. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson on Friday ordered promoter ABO Management BV, formerly known as Alda Events BV, to pay $7.9 million plus interest to both Paul van Dyk GmbH and Matthias Paul, who goes by Paul van Dyk when performing. In addition, the judge ordered ABO to pay the DJ $5.5 million plus interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS