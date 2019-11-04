Apple, Amazon Beat Voip-Pal Internet Phone-Routing IP Suits

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge who had previously found internet call-routing patents held by Voip-Pal.com Inc. too generalized and abstract made a similar ruling on Friday in two cases in which the communications company had accused Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. of infringing similar intellectual property. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh tossed Voip-Pal's lawsuits against the tech giants on Friday, saying the patents the Bellevue, Washington-based company sued over don't meet the bar set by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice v. CLS Bank, which said abstract ideas implemented using a computer are not eligible for patents. Judge Koh...

