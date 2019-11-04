3 Firms Shape Pattern Energy's $6.1B Go-Private Deal

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:39 AM EST) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to buy California-based Pattern Energy Group Inc. for roughly $6.1 billion and merge it with a private equity-backed renewable energy developer, the companies said Monday, in a deal put together with help from Paul Weiss, Shearman & Sterling and Sullivan & Cromwell. The deal sees CPPIB picking up Pattern Energy Group for $26.75 per share in cash, which represents an enterprise value of about $6.1 billion, according to a statement. Concurrently, CPPIB has agreed to merge Pattern Energy Group with Riverstone Holdings LLC-owned Pattern Energy Group Holdings 2 LP, which is known as Pattern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS