LeClairRyan, Eckert Seek $100K Fees For $13.7M Ponzi Deal

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- Eckert Seamans and now-shuttered LeClairRyan are seeking $100,258 for their work representing the receiver following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s $13.7 million settlement with Kiddar Capital LLC over a real estate investment Ponzi scheme. Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC and LeClairRyan said Friday they are seeking $37,092 and $63,166, respectively, for their roles in advising court-appointed receiver Bruce H. Matson. In May, the SEC settled with the family of Kiddar Capital CEO Todd Elliott Hitt over allegations he ran a real estate investment Ponzi scheme that pilfered $20 million from 29 different investors. Eckert Seamans was retained after LeClairRyan closed...

