High Court Won't Hear Chicago Food Truck Rule Challenge

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 1:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a case challenging Chicago's win in a suit opposing the city's ordinances that place a buffer between food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants and require the trucks to be equipped with GPS locators. The Supreme Court rejected the certiorari petition launched by LMP Services, a corporation owned by Laura Pekarik, who began operating a cupcake food truck in the Chicago area in 2011. Pekarik had argued that Chicago’s two food truck ordinances are anti-competitive, but the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case solidifies the city’s win over that challenge....

