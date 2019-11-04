9th Circ. Ruling Stresses Need For Arbitrator Bias Disclosures

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 2:10 PM EST) -- In Monster Energy Co. v. City Beverages LLC, a split panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently vacated an arbitration award on the ground of so-called evident partiality where the arbitrator failed to disclose his ownership interest in the entity administering the arbitration and the extent to which that entity administered arbitrations on behalf of — and therefore profited from — the winning party.[1] However, as the dissent correctly noted, "the potential partiality … stems from the very structure of private arbitration [and] is obvious to anyone who understands arbitrators’ general economic interest in repeat business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS